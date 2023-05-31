Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys Shares of 450 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after acquiring an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after acquiring an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,340,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $405.11.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.72.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

