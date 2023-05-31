Delta Asset Management LLC TN Invests $84,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 136,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,440. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,351 shares of company stock worth $1,579,544. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

About Evergy

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also

