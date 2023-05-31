Delta Asset Management LLC TN Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after buying an additional 224,493 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

PNW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. 74,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

