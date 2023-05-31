Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 4,525 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 87.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $153,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.61. 577,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,769. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.