Delta Asset Management LLC TN Purchases Shares of 714 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after buying an additional 521,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 655.6% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 324,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after buying an additional 281,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after buying an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.09. 96,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

