Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $122,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $105.52. 942,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,197. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

