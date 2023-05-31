Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes $95,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,744,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

