Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $455.97. 65,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.