Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,003,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,895,000 after buying an additional 564,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $278.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

