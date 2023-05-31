Delta Asset Management LLC TN Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.22. 2,706,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,963. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

