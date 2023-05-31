DeltaFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,694.90 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $6,694.90 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

