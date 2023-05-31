Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$14.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

