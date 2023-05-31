Dignity Gold (DIGAU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00007058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.50 billion and $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold’s launch date was January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.0444226 USD and is up 6.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

