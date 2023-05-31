Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Shares Down 0.3%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.58 and last traded at $42.74. 59,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 76,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44.

Institutional Trading of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

