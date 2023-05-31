Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Short Interest Update

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSEY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diversey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,756,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,564,000 after purchasing an additional 841,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Diversey has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $701.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

