Diversified LLC Acquires 2,817 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 860,628 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,835. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

