Diversified LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,648,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. 7,946,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,808,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market cap of $259.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

