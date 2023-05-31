Diversified LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.21. 262,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.