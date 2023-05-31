Diversified LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Diversified LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.21. 262,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

