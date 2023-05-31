Diversified LLC Has $670,000 Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Diversified LLC reduced its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period.

BATS LEAD traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $34.32.

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

