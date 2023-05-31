Diversified LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.5% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,776. The stock has a market cap of $402.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

