Diversified LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. 6,271,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.