Diversified LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 52,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.