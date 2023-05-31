Diversified LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Diversified LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 0.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.83. 52,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $83.68.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
