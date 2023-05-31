Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,900 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 561,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 69.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of BEVFF opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty ( OTCMKTS:BEVFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $9.13 million for the quarter.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

