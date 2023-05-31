Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNIF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $10.82. 17,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,432. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.