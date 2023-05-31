Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DORM traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.03. 10,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,781. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,566,000 after purchasing an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,998,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,227,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dorman Products by 790.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,662,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 26.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,098,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,557,000 after acquiring an additional 229,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 136,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

