DRH Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

DRH Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,098,000. SS&C Technologies makes up 11.7% of DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,990,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,300,000 after acquiring an additional 401,503 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after acquiring an additional 757,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SSNC traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 275,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,659. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.