Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Up 12.8% in May

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 323,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dunxin Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Dunxin Financial stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,340. Dunxin Financial has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Dunxin Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

