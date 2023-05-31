Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $40.13

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.13 and last traded at $40.39, with a volume of 25356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.25.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.43). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.27 per share, for a total transaction of $80,359.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after purchasing an additional 106,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,486 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,690,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 340,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

