Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 95,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,609. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

