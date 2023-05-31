Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of ECC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 95,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,609. Eagle Point Credit has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.
Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.33%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
