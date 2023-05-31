ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,944,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the April 30th total of 4,392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 222.7 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECNCF. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered ECN Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ECNCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,811. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

