Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Down 6.9% in May

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 923,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
EGIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. 1,311,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Edgio has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGIO. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $11,605,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $4,886,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Edgio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.
Edgio, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The firm’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand. The company was founded by Michael M.
