Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

