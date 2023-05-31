Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) PT Lowered to C$0.35

Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Eguana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Eguana Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About Eguana Technologies
