Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.88

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 3172647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $9,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

