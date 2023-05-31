Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson Sells 5,000 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $633,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,133,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39.

On Monday, April 24th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

EA stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,711. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.