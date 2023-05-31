ELIS (XLS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $793.15

ELIS (XLS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. ELIS has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $793.15 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00016974 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,085.12 or 1.00072039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.10964412 USD and is down -6.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,849.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.