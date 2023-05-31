EMC Capital Management Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

EMC Capital Management raised its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,731 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 221,446 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 181,500 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. 119,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,513. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.84. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.