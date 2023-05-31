EMC Capital Management Buys 500 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 179,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 810,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,595,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,485,705. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

