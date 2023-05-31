EMC Capital Management Buys 678 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 29,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 623,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $34.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at $130,642,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 602,140 shares of company stock worth $11,255,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

