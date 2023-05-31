EMC Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

EMC Capital Management decreased its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $413,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 135,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $154.80. 6,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,199. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $158.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $1,021,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,391 shares in the company, valued at $480,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

