EMC Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Block were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,441.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Block in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.55. 4,174,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,212,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.21. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

