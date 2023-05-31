EMC Capital Management Takes $152,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.9 %

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 426,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.