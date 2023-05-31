EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

Shares of EMSHF remained flat at $802.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.97. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $636.55 and a twelve month high of $909.65.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.