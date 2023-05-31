Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Short Interest Update

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,300 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 30th total of 268,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,993.0 days.

Enagas Price Performance

Shares of ENGGF remained flat at $20.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Enagas has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98.

About Enagas

Featured Articles

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

