Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Update

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 844,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 723,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,335. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

