Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Purchases $23,220.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,521.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00.

Enhabit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 738,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,452. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,886,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,709,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after purchasing an additional 244,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,827,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 976.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,187 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

