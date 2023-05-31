Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Purchases $23,220.00 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Bolton purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,521.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jeffrey Bolton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Jeffrey Bolton acquired 2,000 shares of Enhabit stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $23,600.00.
Enhabit Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EHAB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 738,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,452. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $539.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59.
Institutional Trading of Enhabit
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.
Enhabit Company Profile
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.