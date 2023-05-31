Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Enovis Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ENOV traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,014. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.95 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 600 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $31,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,797.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,277 shares of company stock worth $919,241. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the first quarter worth approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

