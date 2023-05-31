Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.48.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

