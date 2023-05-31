Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Update

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the April 30th total of 325,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.0 days.

Entain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GMVHF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. Entain has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMVHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,100 ($25.95) to GBX 2,200 ($27.19) in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Entain in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

