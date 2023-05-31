Enwell Energy plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.15 (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc (LON:ENW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Enwell Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

LON:ENW opened at GBX 31.40 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.25. Enwell Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32 ($0.40). The firm has a market cap of £100.68 million, a P/E ratio of 177.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a current ratio of 9.69.

Get Enwell Energy alerts:

Enwell Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Enwell Energy plc explores and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

Receive News & Ratings for Enwell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enwell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.