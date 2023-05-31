EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Shares Up 1.8%

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76. 275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on EQB from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQB from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EQB to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

EQB Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

About EQB

EQB, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

